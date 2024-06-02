Online Ordering Available!
Crane's Craft BBQ at the Wagon Wheel 1023 S Access Rd
Lunch Menu
Smoked Meats
- Brisket (served by 1/2 pound lean or moist)
Post Oak smoked - GoodStock Prime Angus$15.00
- Pork spare ribs - 1/2 rack
Post Oak smoked - Duroc pork with house sauce$15.00
- Pork spare ribs - Full rack
Post Oak smoked - Duroc pork with house sauce$27.00
- Pulled pork (served by 1/2 lb)
Post Oak smoked - Duroc pork with house sauce$9.00
- Sausage - Cheddar jalapeno (full link)
Post Oak smoked$8.00
- Sausage - Cracked black pepper (full link)
Post Oak smoked$8.00
- Sausage - Texas Boudin (full link)
Post Oak smoked$8.00
- Turkey breast (served by 1/2 lb)
Post Oak smoked$10.00
- Smoked Bologna$10.00
Plates
Sandwiches
- Sammich - Pulled pork
Served with a side of smoked queso and totopos$10.00
- Sammich - Sliced Turkey Breast
Served with a side of smoked queso and totopos$10.00
- Sammich - Chopped Brisket
Served with a side of smoked queso and totopos$12.00
- Sammich - Sliced Brisket$12.00
- Sammich - Sausage - Cheddar Jalapeno$12.00
- Sammich - Sausage - Cracked black pepper$12.00
- Sammich - Sausage - Texas Boudin$12.00
- Sammich - Chopped Brisket/Cheddar Jalapeño sausage$15.00
- Sammich - Smoked Turkey & Cheddar Jalapeño Sausage$15.00
- Sammich - Soul$10.00
- Sammich - Smoked Bologna$12.00
Platter
Sides
- Cheddar Jalapeno Cheese Grits$3.00
- Cucumber salad$3.00
- Elote asado
Traditional Mexican corn on the cob served with butter, mayo, lime, cotija cheese and tajin$5.00
- Fully loaded baked potato salad$3.00
- Green Chile Hominy$3.00
- Mac & Cheese$3.00
- Pineapple Casserole$3.00
- Texas twinkies
Bacon wrapped jalapeno pepper stuffed with cream cheese, sausage and seasonings$3.00
- Vaquero beans$3.00
- Smoked Queso & Totopos$3.00
- Bread
2pc white bread$1.00
- Elote up charge$2.00
- Totopos$2.00
Pulled pork tacos
Pre-wrapped hotdogs
Bar Menu
Beverages
- Barques Root Beer 20 OZ$2.50
- Big Red 20 OZ$3.00
- Coca Cola 20 OZ$2.50
- Coke Zero 20 OZ$2.50
- Dasani Water 20 OZ$2.00
- Diet Coke 20 OZ$2.50
- Dr.Pepper 20 OZ$2.50
- Gold Peak Sweet Tea 18.5 OZ$3.00
- Gold Peak Unsweet Tea 18.5 OZ$3.00
- Mexican Coke 12 OZ BTL$3.00
- Smart Water 20 OZ$3.00
- Sprite 20 OZ$2.50
- Topo Chico 12 OZ BTL$3.00
Merch
Caleb Sutton concert
- GA tickets$15.00
- VIP Experience$40.00
GA tickets
Crane's Craft BBQ at the Wagon Wheel Location and Hours
(325) 386-9934
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 11AM