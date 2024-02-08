Crane's Craft BBQ at the Wagon Wheel 1023 S Access Rd
Lunch Menu
Smoked Meats
Brisket (served by 1/2 pound lean or moist)
Post Oak smoked - GoodStock Prime Angus$15.00
Pulled pork (served by 1/2 lb)
Post Oak smoked - Duroc pork with house sauce$10.00
Pork spare ribs - 1/2 rack
Post Oak smoked - Duroc pork with house sauce$17.00
Pork spare ribs - Full rack
Post Oak smoked - Duroc pork with house sauce$30.00
Turkey breast (served by 1/2 lb)
Post Oak smoked$12.00
Sausage - Cheddar jalapeno (full link)
Post Oak smoked$8.00
Sausage - Cracked black pepper (full link)
Post Oak smoked$8.00
Sausage - House (full link)$8.00
Sausage - Texas Boudin (full link)
Post Oak smoked$8.00
Plates
Sandwiches
Sammich - Chopped Brisket
Served with a side of smoked queso and totopos$14.00
Sammich - Sliced Brisket$14.00
Sammich - Pulled pork
Served with a side of smoked queso and totopos$12.00
Sammich - Sliced Turkey Breast
Served with a side of smoked queso and totopos$12.00
Sammich - house sausage$12.00
Sammich - Sausage - Cheddar Jalapeno$12.00
Sammich - Sausage - Cracked black pepper$12.00
Sammich - Sausage - Texas Boudin$12.00
Sammich - Smoked Turkey & Cheddar Jalapeño Sausage$15.00
Sammich - Brisket & Cheddar Jalapeño sausage$15.00
Sammich - TWO MEAT$15.00
Platter
Sides
Cheddar Jalapeno Cheese Grits$3.00
Cucumber salad$3.00
Elote asado
Traditional Mexican corn on the cob served with butter, mayo, lime, cotija cheese and tajin$5.00
Fully loaded baked potato salad$3.00
Green Chile Hominy$3.00
Mac & Cheese$3.00
Pineapple Casserole$3.00
Smoked Queso & Totopos 5oz$5.00
TexasTwinkie$3.00
Vaquero beans$3.00
Smoked Queso & totopos 8oz$7.50
Totopos$2.00
Bread
2pc white bread$9.00
Bar Menu
Beverages
Barq's GLASS Root Beer$3.00
Barq's Root Beer 20 OZ$3.00
Big Red 20 OZ$3.00
Coca Cola 20 OZ$3.00
Coke Zero 20 OZ$3.00
Dasani Water 20 OZ$3.00
Diet Coke 20 OZ$3.00
Dr.Pepper 20 OZ$3.00
Gold Peak Sweet Tea 18.5 OZ$3.00
Gold Peak Unsweet Tea 18.5 OZ$3.00
Mexican Coke 12 OZ BTL$3.00
Pure life water$1.00
Smart Water 20 OZ$3.50
Sprite 20 OZ$3.00
Topo Chico 12 OZ BTL$3.00
Topo Chico LIME 12 OZ BTL$3.00
Wine
Merch
Hats
Blue rope$30.00
Brown Duck Hat$30.00
Cambridge Blue$20.00
Cambridge Gray distressed$20.00
Cambridge Green$20.00
Cambridge Tan$20.00
Cambridge tan distressed$20.00
Gold Buckle Hat$40.00
Gray gray rope blackhawk$30.00
Orange Duck Camo Hat$30.00
Richardson script black$30.00
Richardson script tan$30.00
Silver Buckle Hat$40.00
Stripes Hat$30.00
Tropical Hat$30.00
White green rope blackhawk$30.00
Tumbler
Gratuity
Holiday Menu
Click HERE - Last day to pickup 12/24/24 11am-4pm
Whole Brisket 5-7 lbs$170.00
Skin-on Boneless Turkey Breast 4-5 lbs$70.00
Smoked Ham (Boneless) 5-7 lbs$75.00
Mac & Cheese 1/2 pan 15-20 ppl$35.00
Mac & Cheese Full pan 35-40 ppl$70.00
Pineapple Casserole 1/2 pan 15-20 ppl$35.00
Pineapple Casserole Full pan 35-40 ppl$70.00
Fully loaded potato salad 1/2 pan 15-20 ppl$35.00
Fully loaded potato salad Full pan 35-40 ppl$70.00
Green Chile Hominy 1/2 pan 15-20 ppl$35.00
Green Chile Hominy Full pan 35-40 ppl$70.00
Maw Maw's Manner Puddin 1/2 pan 15-20 ppl$35.00
Maw Maw's Manner Puddin Full pan 35-40 ppl$70.00
Abuela's Choco-Flan (whole bundt)$35.00
add ons
Crane's Craft BBQ at the Wagon Wheel Location and Hours
(325) 386-9934
Open now • Closes at 4PM