Crane's Craft BBQ at the Wagon Wheel 1023 S Access Rd
1023 S Access Rd, Tye, TX
Lunch Menu
Smoked Meats
- Brisket (served by 1/2 pound lean or moist)
Post Oak smoked - GoodStock Prime Angus$15.00
- Pulled pork (served by 1/2 lb)
Post Oak smoked - Duroc pork with house sauce$10.00
- Pork spare ribs - 1/2 rack
Post Oak smoked - Duroc pork with house sauce$17.00
- Pork spare ribs - Full rack
Post Oak smoked - Duroc pork with house sauce$30.00
- Turkey breast (served by 1/2 lb)
Post Oak smoked$12.00
- Sausage - Cheddar jalapeno (full link)
Post Oak smoked$8.00
- Sausage - Cracked black pepper (full link)
Post Oak smoked$8.00
- Sausage - House (full link)$8.00
- Sausage - Texas Boudin (full link)
Post Oak smoked$8.00
- Fully Loaded Spud$14.00
Plates
Sandwiches
- Sammich - Chopped Brisket
Served with a side of smoked queso and totopos$14.00
- Sammich - Sliced Brisket$14.00
- Sammich - Pulled pork
Served with a side of smoked queso and totopos$12.00
- Sammich - Sliced Turkey Breast
Served with a side of smoked queso and totopos$12.00
- Sammich - house sausage$12.00
- Sammich - Sausage - Cheddar Jalapeno$12.00
- Sammich - Sausage - Cracked black pepper$12.00
- Sammich - Sausage - Texas Boudin$12.00
- Sammich - Smoked Turkey & Cheddar Jalapeño Sausage$15.00
- Sammich - Brisket & Cheddar Jalapeño sausage$15.00
- Sammich - TWO MEAT$15.00
Platter
Sides
- Cheddar Jalapeno Cheese Grits$3.00
- Cucumber salad$3.00
- Elote asado
Traditional Mexican corn on the cob served with butter, mayo, lime, cotija cheese and tajin$5.00
- Fully loaded baked potato salad$3.00
- Green Chile Hominy$3.00
- Mac & Cheese$3.00
- Pineapple Casserole$3.00
- Texas twinkies
Bacon wrapped jalapeno pepper stuffed with cream cheese, sausage and seasonings$3.00
- Vaquero beans$3.00
- Smoked Queso & Totopos$5.00
- Bread
2pc white bread$1.00
- Totopos$2.00
Bar Menu
Beverages
- Barq's GLASS Root Beer$3.00
- Barq's Root Beer 20 OZ$3.00
- Big Red 20 OZ$3.00
- Coca Cola 20 OZ$2.50
- Coke Zero 20 OZ$2.50
- Dasani Water 20 OZ$2.50
- Diet Coke 20 OZ$2.50
- Dr.Pepper 20 OZ$3.00
- Gold Peak Sweet Tea 18.5 OZ$3.00
- Gold Peak Unsweet Tea 18.5 OZ$3.00
- Mexican Coke 12 OZ BTL$3.00
- Smart Water 20 OZ$3.00
- Sprite 20 OZ$2.50
- Topo Chico 12 OZ BTL$3.00
- Topo Chico LIME 12 OZ BTL$3.00
- Cherry Coke 20 OZ$2.50
Thanksgiving Menu
- Whole Brisket 5-7 lbs$170.00
- Skin-on Boneless Turkey Breast 4-5 lbs$70.00
- Smoked Ham (Boneless) 5-7 lbs$75.00
- Mac & Cheese 1/2 pan 15-20 ppl$35.00
- Mac & Cheese Full pan 35-40 ppl$70.00
- Pineapple Casserole 1/2 pan 15-20 ppl$35.00
- Pineapple Casserole Full pan 35-40 ppl$70.00
- Green Bean Casserole 1/2 pan 15-20 ppl$35.00
- Green Bean Casserole Full pan 35-40 ppl$70.00
- Fully loaded potato salad 1/2 pan 15-20 ppl$35.00
- Fully loaded potato salad Full pan 35-40 ppl$70.00
- Green Chile Hominy 1/2 pan 15-20 ppl$35.00
- Green Chile Hominy Full pan 35-40 ppl$70.00
- Hatch Green Chile Cornbread Dressing 1/2 pan 15-20 ppl$35.00
- Hatch Green Chile Cornbread Dressing Full pan 35-40 ppl$70.00
(325) 386-9934
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 11AM