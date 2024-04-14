Crane's Craft BBQ at the Wagon Wheel 1023 S Access Rd
Smoked Meats
- Brisket (served by 1/2 pound lean or moist)$15.00
Post Oak smoked - GoodStock Prime Angus
- Pork spare ribs - 1/2 rack$15.00
Post Oak smoked - Duroc pork with house sauce
- Pork spare ribs - Full rack$27.00
Post Oak smoked - Duroc pork with house sauce
- Pulled pork$9.00
Post Oak smoked - Duroc pork with house sauce
- Sausage - Cheddar jalapeno (served by 1/2 pound)$8.00
Post Oak smoked
- Sausage - Cracked black pepper (served by 1/2 pound)$8.00
Post Oak smoked
- Sausage - House (served by 1/2 pound)$8.00
Post Oak smoked
- Turkey breast (served by 1/2)$10.00
Post Oak smoked
Plates
- 1 Meat Plate$14.00
Choose 1 meat and 2 sides (cannot duplicate meat)
- 2 Meat Plate$17.00
Choose 2 meat and 2 sides (cannot duplicate meat)
- 3 Meat Plate$23.00
Choose 3 meat and 2 sides (cannot duplicate meat)
- Rib Plate$16.00
4 ribs and 2 sides
Sandwiches
- Chopped Brisket$10.00
Served with a side of smoked queso and totopos
- Pulled pork$10.00
Served with a side of smoked queso and totopos
- Sliced Turket Breast$10.00
Served with a side of smoked queso and totopos
Platter
Sides
- Cheddar Jalapeno Cheese Grits$3.00
- Cucumber salad$3.00Out of stock
- Elote asado$3.00Out of stock
Traditional Mexican corn on the cob served with butter, mayo, lime, cotija cheese and tajin
- Fully loaded baked potato salad$3.00
- Green Chile Hominy$3.00
- Mac & Cheese$3.00
- Pinneaple Caserole$3.00
- Texas twinkies$3.00Out of stock
2 bacon wrapped jalapeno pepper stuffed with cream cheese and brisket
- Vaquero beans$3.00
