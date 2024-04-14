Welcome to Crane's Craft BBQ at the Wagon Wheel

Crane's Craft BBQ at the Historic Wagon Wheel Dance Hall in Tye, Texas, bordering Abilene, is a culinary gem that pays homage to the Lone Star State's rich history and vibrant culture. Established in 1958, the Wagon Wheel Dance Hall has been a beloved institution, fostering a sense of community and celebration throughout the decades. With its cozy atmosphere, friendly staff, and a menu bursting with mouthwatering dishes, it's the perfect place to unwind and savor a delightful meal. From slow-smoked brisket to mouthwatering ribs, each dish is a testament to our commitment to honoring tradition while creating an unforgettable dining experience. Come, join us, and immerse yourself in the unique blend of history, music, culture, and delectable flavors that define Crane's Craft BBQ.