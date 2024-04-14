A restaurant chef preparing a dish

Welcome to

Crane's Craft BBQ at the Wagon Wheel

Musical Vibes and Smoky Tunes: BBQ That Transcends Time.

Welcome to Crane's Craft BBQ at the Wagon Wheel

Crane's Craft BBQ at the Historic Wagon Wheel Dance Hall in Tye, Texas, bordering Abilene, is a culinary gem that pays homage to the Lone Star State's rich history and vibrant culture. Established in 1958, the Wagon Wheel Dance Hall has been a beloved institution, fostering a sense of community and celebration throughout the decades. With its cozy atmosphere, friendly staff, and a menu bursting with mouthwatering dishes, it's the perfect place to unwind and savor a delightful meal. From slow-smoked brisket to mouthwatering ribs, each dish is a testament to our commitment to honoring tradition while creating an unforgettable dining experience. Come, join us, and immerse yourself in the unique blend of history, music, culture, and delectable flavors that define Crane's Craft BBQ.

Welcome to Crane's Craft BBQ at the Wagon Wheel

With our seamless online ordering, you can experience the culinary mastery of pitmaster extraordinaire William Crane wherever you are. Browse our mouthwatering menu featuring slow-smoked brisket, tantalizing ribs, and a medley of Central Texas-inspired dishes. Each order is crafted with dedication and a commitment to preserving barbecue traditions.

04.14 / 12:00 AM
Kirk House Band
As we open our doors to this extraordinary event, be part of the inaugural concert that marks the beginning of a new era, blending the soul-stirring melodies of Kirk House for an experience that transcends time.