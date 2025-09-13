Skip to Main content
Online Ordering Available!
See More
Online Order!
Crane's Craft BBQ at the Wagon Wheel
0
Order Online
Home
/
Brisket (served by 1/2 pound lean or moist)
Brisket (served by 1/2 pound lean or moist)
$0
Lean, Moist or Chopped
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
add ons
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Post Oak smoked - GoodStock Prime Angus
Crane's Craft BBQ at the Wagon Wheel Location and Hours
(325) 386-9934
1023 S Access Rd, Tye, TX 79563
Closed
•
Opens Saturday at 11AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement