Crane's Craft BBQ at the Wagon Wheel 1023 S Access Rd
Lunch Menu
Smoked Meats
- Brisket (served by 1/2 pound lean or moist)$15.00
Post Oak smoked - GoodStock Prime Angus
- Pork spare ribs - 1/2 rack$15.00
Post Oak smoked - Duroc pork with house sauce
- Pork spare ribs - Full rack$27.00
Post Oak smoked - Duroc pork with house sauce
- Pulled pork (served by 1/2 lb)$9.00
Post Oak smoked - Duroc pork with house sauce
- Sausage - Cheddar jalapeno (full link)$8.00
Post Oak smoked
- Sausage - Cracked black pepper (full link)$8.00
Post Oak smoked
- Sausage - Texas Boudin (full link)$8.00
Post Oak smoked
- Turkey breast (served by 1/2 lb)$10.00
Post Oak smoked
- Smoked Bologna$10.00
Plates
- 1 Meat Plate$14.00
Choose 1 meat and 2 sides (cannot duplicate meat)
- 2 Meat Plate$17.00
Choose 2 meat and 2 sides (cannot duplicate meat)
- 3 Meat Plate$23.00
Choose 3 meat and 2 sides (cannot duplicate meat)
- Rib Plate$16.00
4 ribs and 2 sides
Sandwiches
- Sammich - Pulled pork$10.00
Served with a side of smoked queso and totopos
- Sammich - Sliced Turkey Breast$10.00
Served with a side of smoked queso and totopos
- Sammich - Chopped Brisket$12.00
Served with a side of smoked queso and totopos
- Sammich - Sliced Brisket$12.00
- Sammich - Sausage - Cheddar Jalapeno$12.00
- Sammich - Sausage - Cracked black pepper$12.00
- Sammich - Sausage - Texas Boudin$12.00
- Sammich - Chopped Brisket/Cheddar Jalapeño sausage$15.00
- Sammich - Smoked Turkey & Cheddar Jalapeño Sausage$15.00
- Sammich - Soul$10.00
- Sammich - Smoked Bologna$12.00
Platter
Sides
- Cheddar Jalapeno Cheese Grits$3.00
- Cucumber salad$3.00
- Elote asado$5.00
Traditional Mexican corn on the cob served with butter, mayo, lime, cotija cheese and tajin
- Fully loaded baked potato salad$3.00
- Green Chile Hominy$3.00
- Mac & Cheese$3.00
- Pineapple Casserole$3.00
- Texas twinkies$3.00
Bacon wrapped jalapeno pepper stuffed with cream cheese, sausage and seasonings
- Vaquero beans$3.00
- Smoked Queso & Totopos$3.00
- Bread$1.00
2pc white bread
- Elote up charge$2.00
- Totopos$2.00
Bar Menu
Beverages
- Barques Root Beer 20 OZ$2.50
- Big Red 20 OZ$3.00
- Coca Cola 20 OZ$2.50
- Coke Zero 20 OZ$2.50
- Dasani Water 20 OZ$2.00
- Diet Coke 20 OZ$2.50
- Dr.Pepper 20 OZ$2.50
- Gold Peak Sweet Tea 18.5 OZ$3.00
- Gold Peak Unsweet Tea 18.5 OZ$3.00
- Mexican Coke 12 OZ BTL$3.00
- Smart Water 20 OZ$3.00
- Sprite 20 OZ$2.50
- Topo Chico 12 OZ BTL$3.00