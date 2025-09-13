Crane's Craft BBQ at the Wagon Wheel 1023 S Access Rd
1023 S Access Rd, Tye, TX
Lunch Menu
Smoked Meats
Brisket (served by 1/2 pound lean or moist)
Post Oak smoked - GoodStock Prime Angus$16.00
Pork spare ribs - 1/2 rack
Post Oak smoked - Duroc pork with house sauce$18.00
Pork spare ribs - Full rack
Post Oak smoked - Duroc pork with house sauce$35.00
Pulled pork (served by 1/2 lb)
Post Oak smoked - Duroc pork with house sauce$11.00
Sausage - Cheddar jalapeno (full link)
Post Oak smoked$8.00
Sausage - Cracked black pepper (full link)
Post Oak smoked$8.00
Sausage - House (full link)$8.00
Sausage - Texas Boudin (full link)
Post Oak smoked$8.00
Turkey breast (served by 1/2 lb)
Post Oak smoked$13.00
Plates
Sammiches
Sammich - Chopped Brisket
Served with a side of smoked queso and totopos$14.00
Sammich - Sliced Brisket$14.00
Sammich - Pulled pork
Served with a side of smoked queso and totopos$12.00
Sammich - Sliced Turkey Breast
Served with a side of smoked queso and totopos$13.00
Sammich - house sausage$12.00
Sammich - Sausage - Cheddar Jalapeno$12.00
Sammich - Sausage - Cracked black pepper$12.00
Sammich - Sausage - Texas Boudin$12.00
Sammich - Brisket & Cheddar Jalapeño sausage$16.00
Platter
Sides
Cheddar Jalapeno Cheese Grits
Cheddar Jalapeño Grits (Available Fridays Only)$3.75
Cucumber salad$3.75
Elote asado
Traditional Mexican white corn served with lime, crema, cotija cheese and tajin$5.00
Fully loaded potato salad$3.75
Green Chile Hominy$3.75
Mac & Cheese$3.75
Pineapple Casserole$3.75
Smoked Queso & Totopos 5oz$5.00
Texas Bluebonnet$3.00
Vaquero beans$3.75
Smoked Queso & totopos 8oz$7.50
Totopos$2.00
Bread
2pc white bread$1.00
NO SIDE
Bar Menu
Beverages
Barq's GLASS Root Beer$3.00
Barq's Root Beer 20 OZ$3.00
Big Red 20 OZ$3.00
Coca Cola 20 OZ$3.00
Coke Zero 20 OZ$3.00
Dasani Water 20 OZ$3.00
Diet Coke 20 OZ$3.00
Diet Dr. Pepper 20 OZ$3.00
Dr.Pepper 20 OZ$3.00
Gold Peak Sweet Tea 18.5 OZ$3.00
Gold Peak Unsweet Tea 18.5 OZ$3.00
Mexican Coke 12 OZ BTL$3.00
Pure life water$1.00
Smart Water 20 OZ$3.50
Sprite 20 OZ$3.00
Topo Chico 16.9 OZ BTL$3.50
Topo Chico LIME 16.9 OZ BTL$3.50
Merch
Hats
Blue rope$30.00
Brown Duck Hat$30.00
Cambridge Blue$20.00
Cambridge Gray distressed$20.00
Cambridge Green$20.00
Cambridge Tan$20.00
Cambridge tan distressed$20.00
Gold Buckle Hat$40.00
Gray gray rope blackhawk$30.00
Orange Duck Camo Hat$30.00
Richardson script black$30.00
Richardson script tan$30.00
Silver Buckle Hat$40.00
Stripes Hat$30.00
Tropical Hat$30.00
White green rope blackhawk$30.00
Tumbler
Crane's Craft BBQ at the Wagon Wheel Location and Hours
(325) 386-9934
Closed • Opens Saturday at 11AM